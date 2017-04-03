FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group's bank credit facility expands to support fleet growth
April 3, 2017 / 11:27 AM

BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group's bank credit facility expands to support fleet growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* ATSG's bank credit facility expands to support fleet growth

* It has obtained lender commitments for a one-year extension through may 2022 of its secured credit facility

* Air transport services group - amendment to co's agreements with consortium of banks increases revolving credit portion of facility by $120 million

* Amendment preserves ATSG's access to a $100 million accordion feature, subject to lender consent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

