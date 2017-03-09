BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* Airbnb has closed on a more than $1 billion round of funding- CNBC, citing source
* Airbnb now worth approximately $31 billion- CNBC, citing source
* Airbnb raised roughly an additional $450 million as part of its series f round- CNBC, citing source
* Airbnb turned profitable in the second quarter of 2016- CNBC, citing source
* Airbnb expects to be profitable this year- CNBC, citing source Source text : cnb.cx/2n3OrvA
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.