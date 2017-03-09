March 9 (Reuters) -

* Airbnb has closed on a more than $1 billion round of funding- CNBC, citing source

* Airbnb now worth approximately $31 billion- CNBC, citing source

* Airbnb raised roughly an additional $450 million as part of its series f round- CNBC, citing source

* Airbnb turned profitable in the second quarter of 2016- CNBC, citing source

* Airbnb expects to be profitable this year- CNBC, citing source Source text : cnb.cx/2n3OrvA