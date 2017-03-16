FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AirBoss qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07
March 16, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AirBoss qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - AirBoss Of America Corp

* Airboss announces 4th quarter and full year 2016 results and dividend

* Q4 sales fell 14.3 percent

* Airboss of america corp - board of directors has approved an increased quarterly dividend of cad $0.07 per common share

* Qtrly net sales $63 million

* Airboss of america corp qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $66.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Airboss of america corp - quarterly dividend to be paid in april represents an increase of 7.7% over previous quarterly dividend of $0.065 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

