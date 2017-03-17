FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Airbus exec says no plans to have final assembly line for aircrafts in India
March 17, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Airbus exec says no plans to have final assembly line for aircrafts in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Airbus Group Se

* Airbus global exec says confident of future orders from india

* Airbus global exec says over time expect shift in India to other Airbus planes including larger long-range ones

* Airbus global exec says working closely with our airline customers, engine makers and authorities

* Airbus global exec says engine issues unfortunate, engines have some teething problems

* Airbus global exec says do no expect engine issue to affect our deliveries over time

* Airbus global exec says plan to expand helicopter footprint in India, including military opportunities

* Airbus global exec says probe by French authorities is a result of self reporting

* Airbus global exec says no plans to have final assembly line for aircrafts in India, could have assembly line for helicopters Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)

