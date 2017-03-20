BRIEF-Aircastle issues $500 mln principal amount of company's 4.125 pct senior notes due 2024

March 20 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd -

* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013

* Notes will pay interest semi-annually on May 1 and November 1, beginning March 20, 2017, at rate of 4.125% per annum, until May 1, 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes for acquisition of aircraft or refinancing of its existing indebtedness - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ntxQkQ] Further company coverage: