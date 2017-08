May 15 (Reuters) - AIRESIS SA:

* CONCLUSION OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE LOANS

* MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE LOANS HAVE BEEN ENTERED INTO ON MAY 12, 2017 AND BEAR 5.5% INTEREST PER ANNUM

* MCLS (PRINCIPAL AND ANNUALIZED INTEREST) ARE CONVERTIBLE AT A CONVERSION PRICE (STRIKE) OF CHF 1.36 PER SHARE

* MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE LOANS TOTALING CHF 3.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY DATE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)