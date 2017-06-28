June 28 Airmedia Group Inc
* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement
for going private transaction
* Airmedia Group Inc- special committee is evaluating
revised proposal with assistance of its financial and legal
advisors
* Airmedia Group Inc - special committee of board received
proposed amendment from Herman Guo Man Dan Shao and Qing Xu
* Airmedia Group- merger agreement amendment no. 3 extends
termination date to July 31, 2017 so as to give special
committee sufficient time to consider revised proposal
* Says special committee received proposed amendment to
merger agreement from buyer group on May 23, 2017
* Airmedia Group - under terms, either co or parent could
terminate merger agreement if merger contemplated by deal not
been completed by June 30, 2017
* Airmedia - special committee received revised proposal
from buyers on May 23 to buy co shares not already owned by them
for $4.00/ADS or $2.00/share in cash
