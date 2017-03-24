Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 Airopack Technology Group Ag
* Due to continued growth throughout year, 2017 will not fully reflect our growth and efficiency initiatives, although a significant improvement over 2016 is expected
* FY sales grew to 11.3 million euros ($12.21 million), a 41 pct increase over 2015
* FY net result of group amounted to a loss of 42.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CFO Victor Balli says expects to see very strong positive free cash flow for the full year