Motor racing-Baku promoter clears the air with F1 boss
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
April 12 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Airtel launches 'internet TV' for digital homes
* Airtel Digital TV says airtel 'internet TV' is priced at INR 4999/- with 3 month digital TV subscription. Source text: [Airtel Digital TV (“Airtel”), the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, today launched ‘Internet TV’ – India’s first hybrid STB, powered by Android TV, which brings the best of online content to the TV screen along with a bouquet of over 500 plus satellite TV channels. This marks yet another industry first from Airtel that has been at the forefront of innovation in the DTH category] Further company coverage:
MANAMA, April 14 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov has cleared the air with Formula One boss Chase Carey after criticism of the race by the sport's new owners Liberty Media.
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.