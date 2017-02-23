FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aixtron FY total order intake up 35 pct at EUR 225.1 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Aixtron SE:

* Financial targets achieved in 2016 / positive net income in Q4 2016 / full year negative due to ongoing high research and development costs / order intake and equipment order backlog increase significantly

* Q4 net profit 6.4 million euros ($6.75 million)

* Q4 revenue 89.8 million euros

* At 196.5 million euros, total revenues for 2016 virtually matched previous year's figure (2015: 197.8 million euros), while Q4 2016 revenues came to 89.8 million euros (Q3 2016: 51.2 million euros)

* EBITDA in 2016 rose year-on-year by 52 pct (2016: loss of 7.9 million euros; 2015: loss of 16.4 million euros)

* Total order intake in 2016 came to 225.1 million euros, 35 pct higher than in the previous year (2015: 167.1 million euros) and highest figure in five years

* Expects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve revenues and an order intake between 180 million euros and 210 million euros

* Due to planned additional upfront expenses for development of future technologies and based on existing structure, Aixtron expects to achieve lower EBITDA, EBIT and net result for fiscal year 2017

* Following the termination of the planned takeover transaction by a chinese investor in Dec. 2016, Aixtron is now focusing on optimal structure of its technology portfolio as part of its corporate strategy

* Takes measures targeted to enable a sustainable return to profitability and to report a positive EBIT for full year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

