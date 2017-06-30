BRIEF-Dabur India says GST likely to impact co's sales & profits in near term
* On GST, co says likely to experience near term adverse impact on sales and profits due to destocking channels and other transistion costs
June 30 Ajinomoto Malaysia Bhd:
* Says Keiji Kaneko resigns as managing director
* Masata Mitsuiki resigns as executive director
* Says Motohiro Komase resigns as executive director Source text (bit.ly/2sp5hZb)(bit.ly/2tt7UYZ)(bit.ly/2tsw85J) Further company coverage:
* On GST, co says likely to experience near term adverse impact on sales and profits due to destocking channels and other transistion costs
* FY loss from operations before tax at 361.1 million shillings versus profit from operations before tax of 365.2 million shillings year ago