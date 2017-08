March 16 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp

* AK Steel announces offering of $400,000,000 of senior notes and cash tender offer for its 7.625% senior notes due 2020

* AK Steel - commenced a registered offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* AK Steel - intends to use net proceeds, with others, to finance co's cash tender offer for outstanding 7.625% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: