FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-AK Steel Q1 earnings per share $0.19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AK Steel Q1 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - AK Steel

* AK Steel announces financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 sales $1.53 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AK Steel Holding Corp - qtrly average selling price per ton increased 12% to $1,022 from $914

* AK Steel Holding Corp - Q1 shipments declined 10% to 1,486,900 tons compared to Q1 a year ago

* AK Steel Holding Corp says company ended Q1 of 2017 with total liquidity of approximately $1.5 billion, consisting of cash and cash equivalents

* AK Steel Holding Corp - Q1 shipments declined as a result of continued efforts to reduce sales of lower margin products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.