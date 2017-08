March 29 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc -

* Akamai agrees to acquire SOASTA

* All-cash transaction is expected to close early in q2.

* Expects soasta deal to be slightly dilutive to non-gaap net income per share for fy 2017 in range $0.06-$0.07, deal to become accretive in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: