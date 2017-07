July 25 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc

* CFO says co expects q3 revenue in the range of $604 million to $616 million - conf call

* CFO says co expects q3 non-gaap eps in the range of $0.57-$0.60- conf call

* CFO says co expects to spend $110 million to $120 million on capex- conf call

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $619.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: