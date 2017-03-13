BRIEF-Akamai Technologies and AT&T renew global alliance through 2019

March 13 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc

* Akamai and AT&T renew global alliance through 2019

* Akamai - under agreement, AT&T will continue to offer Akamai's full product suite as part of its broader portfolio of business solutions

* Akamai Technologies Inc - AT&T will continue to offer Akamai's full product suite, including media delivery and web security services

* Akamai - in addition, Akamai is expanding its global server footprint located at edge of AT&T's IP network