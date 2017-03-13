FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Akamai Technologies and AT&T renew global alliance through 2019
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Akamai Technologies and AT&T renew global alliance through 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc

* Akamai and AT&T renew global alliance through 2019

* Akamai - under agreement, AT&T will continue to offer Akamai's full product suite as part of its broader portfolio of business solutions

* Akamai Technologies Inc - AT&T will continue to offer Akamai's full product suite, including media delivery and web security services

* Akamai - in addition, Akamai is expanding its global server footprint located at edge of AT&T's IP network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

