4 months ago
BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial
April 24, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics Plc:

* Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial and in additional clinical targets

* Akari Therapeutics Plc - new preclinical data demonstrates positive response of coversin's combined c5 and ltb4 therapy in skin and eye models

* Akari Therapeutics Plc - phase 3 PNH program expected to commence in 4q2017

* Akari Therapeutics Plc - phase 2 programs in mucous membrane pemphigoid (eye) and bullous pemphigoid (skin) expected to commence in 1q2018

* Akari Therapeutics Plc- expects to initiate its phase 2 trial in AHUS in 2Q2017, and anticipates phase 2 ahus data 2Q2018.

* Akari Therapeutics Plc - anticipates initial phase 3 data for PNH in 1q2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

