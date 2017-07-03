BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital plans to issue up to 37.4 mln series H shares
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JULY 26 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 37.4 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
July 3 Akatsuki Corp
* Says it buys shares of three firms for totaling 6.14 bln yen, on July 3
* The previous plan was disclosed on April 5
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SmTgZC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lotte says no. of shares in IPO cut to 580 mln from 740.5 mln