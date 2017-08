March 22 (Reuters) - Akbank:

* Signs a dual currency, multi-tranche syndicated loan facility of which $219.5 million and 738.3 million euros for 1 year tenor, and $185 million for 2 years with a total equivalent of $1.2 billion

* All-In cost for the 1 year tranche is Libor + 1.45 percent and Euribor + 1.35 percent

* And 2 year tranche with an all-in cost of Libor + 2.20 percent

