June 20 Akcea Therapeutics Inc:
* Sees IPO of 9.62 million shares of common stock - SEC
filing
* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says initial public offering price
expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share
* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $80.0
million of IPO proceeds to complete planned Phase 3 development
for Volanesorsen in both FCS and FPL
* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $30.0
million of IPO proceeds to complete planned Phase 2 program for
Akcea-APO(A)-LRX
* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $16.0
million of IPO proceeds to complete the planned Phase 2 program
for Akcea-ANGPTL3-LRX
Source text: (bit.ly/2tnlFG9)