May 23 (Reuters) - AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL):

* ISSUES UNSECURED BONDS AMOUNTING TO EUR 600 MILLION

* YEARLY COUPON SET AT 1.75 PERCENT

* THE BONDS RUN UNTIL FEBRUARY 2025

* BONDS HAVE AN ANNUAL COUPON RATE OF 1.75 PERCENT