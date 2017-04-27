BRIEF-Aker BP in 4D seismic contract with Schlumberger

April 27 (Reuters) - Aker BB Asa

* Awards framework contract to Schlumberger

* Has entered into a framework contract with Schlumberger for acquisition of 4D seismic data

* The framework contract has a duration of four years, with an option for 2+2 years

* The contract includes WesternGeco marine acquisition of 4D seismic data over the Aker BP-operated fields Alvheim, Bøyla, Skarv/Snadd and Ula in 2017

* This part of the agreement, which has the support of the partners on the four fields, has an independent market value of around USD 30 million

* This year’s extensive seismic acquisition effort starts in May, and will be carried out by the WG Amundsen seismic vessel Source text: bit.ly/2q8vHcT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)