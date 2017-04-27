FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Aker BP in 4D seismic contract with Schlumberger
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 27, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Aker BP in 4D seismic contract with Schlumberger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Aker BB Asa

* Awards framework contract to Schlumberger

* Has entered into a framework contract with Schlumberger for acquisition of 4D seismic data

* The framework contract has a duration of four years, with an option for 2+2 years

* The contract includes WesternGeco marine acquisition of 4D seismic data over the Aker BP-operated fields Alvheim, Bøyla, Skarv/Snadd and Ula in 2017

* This part of the agreement, which has the support of the partners on the four fields, has an independent market value of around USD 30 million

* This year’s extensive seismic acquisition effort starts in May, and will be carried out by the WG Amundsen seismic vessel Source text: bit.ly/2q8vHcT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.