6 months ago
BRIEF-Aker-CEO buys 200,000 shares in Ocean Yield
March 2, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aker-CEO buys 200,000 shares in Ocean Yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Ocean Yield Asa

* Erøy AS, a company controlled by Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA, the majority shareholder of Ocean Yield ASA has today acquired 200,000 shares in the Company at a purchase price of NOK 61.3534 per share.

* Following this transaction, Erøy AS holds 200,000 shares in the Company, constituting 0.13% of the Company's shares and votes.

* Laffen Holding AS, a company controlled by Olav Revhaug, general manager of TRG AS, Aker ASA's majority shareholder, has today acquired 100,000 shares in the Company at a purchase price of NOK 61.3534 per share.

* Following this transaction, Laffen Holding AS holds 200,000 shares in the Company, constituting 0.13% of the Company's shares and votes.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

