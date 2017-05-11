BRIEF-Aker CEO says no ongoing talks on M&A of its oil service firms

May 11 (Reuters) - Aker Asa CEO Oeyvind Eriksen told analysts during presentation of the company's first-quarter results on Thursday:

* Aker has no ongoing negotiations regarding M&A in its oil service companies

* Aker continues to explore opportunities for our business

* "I expect more consolidation to come... But it's more of a continued dialogue... It's a big topic discussed in the oil service industry as we speak"

* Aker holds stakes in oil service firms Aker Solutions , Akastor and Kvaerner Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)