5 months ago
BRIEF-Akka Technologies FY net profit down at 16.9 million euros
March 21, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Akka Technologies FY net profit down at 16.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SE:

* FY revenue 1.12 billion euros ($1.21 billion) versus 1.00 billion euros year ago

* FY operating profit from activity 77.2 million euros versus 60.8 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 16.9 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago

* To propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share

* Expects by 2017 to exceed its target revenue of 1.2 billion euros initially set for 2018

* Expects organic sales growth for each of its 3 business units in 2017, combined with further improvement in its margins

* Plans to achieve operating profit from activity target of 100 million euros in 2018 with an operating margin of between 8 and 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/2mpnKBU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

