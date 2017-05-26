FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akoustis Tech says CFO Cindy Payne to step down
May 26, 2017 / 9:20 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Akoustis Tech says CFO Cindy Payne to step down

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Akoustis Technologies Inc

* Akoustis technologies - on may 22, 2017, cindy c. Payne notified co of her intention to step down from her position as chief financial officer - sec filing

* Akoustis technologies - payne's resignation is effective upon later to occur of expiration of her employment agreement or appointment of her successor

* Akoustis technologies inc - payne s employment agreement expires june 15, 2017

* Akoustis technologies inc - upon effectiveness of payne's resignation, she will serve company as vice president of finance Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qsckdB) Further company coverage:

