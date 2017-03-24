BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital
March 24 Akoustis Technologies Inc:
* Akoustis Technologies Inc- under terms of agreements, Akoustis will pay $2.75 million in cash at closing to RF-Suny and FRMC
* Akoustis signs definitive agreement to acquire 120,000 sq. ft. Wafer manufacturing facility and operation to internalize production of its patented, single Crystal Baw RF filters
* Akoustis Technologies Inc- transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 of calendar year 2017
* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku