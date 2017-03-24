March 24 Akoustis Technologies Inc:

* Akoustis Technologies Inc- under terms of agreements, Akoustis will pay $2.75 million in cash at closing to RF-Suny and FRMC

* Akoustis signs definitive agreement to acquire 120,000 sq. ft. Wafer manufacturing facility and operation to internalize production of its patented, single Crystal Baw RF filters

* Akoustis Technologies Inc- transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 of calendar year 2017