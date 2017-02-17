BRIEF-Sunjin to pay annual dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 17 Aksa Akrilik Kimya:
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of net 0.85 lira ($0.2337) per share
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend on April 7
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6370 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016