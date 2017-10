Oct 30 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV:

* CONFIRMS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH AXALTA REGARDING POTENTIAL MERGER‍​

* CONFIRMS THAT ITS SEPARATION OF SPECIALTY CHEMICALS, INCLUDING THE RETURN OF THE VAST MAJORITY OF NET PROCEEDS TO SHAREHOLDERS, REMAINS ON TRACK FOR APRIL 2018

* WILL CREATE A LEADING GLOBAL PAINTS & COATINGS COMPANY THROUGH A MERGER OF EQUALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)