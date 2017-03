March 9 Akzo Nobel NV:

* Announces today a review of strategic options for separation of its specialty chemicals business

* Boards have unanimously ‎concluded that PPG proposal substantially undervalues Akzo Nobel by failing to reflect long-term value creation potential of company

As part of separation, Akzo Nobel will consider various alternative ownership structures for specialty chemicals business including, but not limited to, establishment of an independent listed entity