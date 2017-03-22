FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Akzo Nobel rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel NV:

* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc

* Proposal fails to recognise value of CO and neglects to address significant risks and uncertainties, including extensive anti-trust concerns

* Proposal does not address concerns expressed by boards in their initial rejection of March 9, 2017

* Revised proposal represents a value of 88.72 euros ($95.84)(adjusted for final dividend) consisting of 56.22 euros(adjusted for final dividend) in cash and 0.331 PPG shares

* Revised proposal will lead to significant job cuts. It includes synergies which can be expected to result in restructuring of combined employee base, leading to job losses

* Management Board and Supervisory Board of CO, together with their financial and legal advisors, have thoroughly reviewed second proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.