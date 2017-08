June 1 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV:

* NOTES THE RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM PPG THAT IT HAS WITHDRAWN ITS PROPOSAL AND WILL NOT PURSUE AN OFFER FOR AKZONOBEL

* AKZONOBEL REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO ACCELERATING GROWTH AND ENHANCING PROFITABILITY