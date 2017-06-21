June 21 Al Ahlia for Cooperative Insurance Co
:
* Signs MOU with Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance to begin
financial, legal and actuarial due diligence for proposed merger
* Both companies agreed that, if proposed merger occurs, it
will be implemented by way of an exchange of shares
* After proposed merger is completed, co will become a
subsidiary of Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance
* Under proposed merger terms , Gulf Union Cooperative
Insurance will issue 0.5625 new shares for every one issued
share in co
* Based on agreed exchange ratio Gulf Union Cooperative
Insurance will issue 9 million new shares to co's shareholders
in exchange for all issued shares of co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)