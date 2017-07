July 26 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group Bsc

* CO AND LIBYAN FOREIGN BANK SIGN A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO ENHANCE THEIR BANKING RELATIONS IN ALL FIELDS

* MOU AIMS TO ESTABLISH A CLOSE COOPERATION FRAMEWORK THROUGH WHICH TWO PARTIES CAN ACTIVATE JOINT INITIATIVES AND BANKING ACTIVITIES

* GROUP WILL SOON OPEN ITS BANKING UNIT IN MOROCCO AND HAVE PROGRAMS TO EXPAND IN AFRICA AND ASIA