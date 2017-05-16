BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking mandates banks to arrange dollar sukuk issue

May 16 (Reuters) - Al Baraka Banking Group

* Mandates Standard Chartered Bank as global coordinator and Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Asia, Middle East and Europe commencing on May 18, 2017

* USD-denominated RegS registered unrated additional tier 1 perpNC5 sukuk offering to follow meetings, subject to market conditions Source: (bit.ly/2rleHRj) Further company coverage: