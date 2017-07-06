BRIEF-Ireland exercises over-alotment option in AIB IPO
* Announces exercise of over-allotment option in relation to Allied Irish Banks
July 6 Al Khaleej Training and Education Co Sjsc
* Signs MoU with Arab National Investment Company (ANB Invest) to establish REIT
* REIT to focus on education sector, will construct or purchase educational buildings
* sold bad loans worth 938.3 million euros to Brisca Securitisation vehicle on June 16