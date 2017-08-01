FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alacer Gold reports Q2 EPS $0.08
August 1, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Alacer Gold reports Q2 EPS $0.08

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says gold production for quarter was 31,391 ounces (attributable(3) 25,113 ounces) and is in line with guidance at half year

* Says Çöpler's production and costs are on track to meet full year guidance

* Says capital cost estimate has been reduced from $744 million to $726 million for sulfide project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

