BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Alamo Group Inc
* Alamo Group announces record 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales rose 2.1 percent to $215.4 million
* Alamo Group Inc - at-quarter end, backlog at $147 million was flat versus year-end, down 3.8% versus previous year's Q1
* Alamo Group Inc - "in U.K., our markets showed some return to normal levels, which have been off since Brexit vote last June" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.