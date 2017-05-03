May 3 Alamo Group Inc

* Alamo Group announces record 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales rose 2.1 percent to $215.4 million

* Alamo Group Inc - at-quarter end, backlog at $147 million was flat versus year-end, down 3.8% versus previous year's Q1

* Alamo Group Inc - "in U.K., our markets showed some return to normal levels, which have been off since Brexit vote last June"