BRIEF-Alamos gold reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc

* Alamos Gold reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alamos Gold Inc - Qtrly operating revenues $132.2 million versus $115.7 million

* Alamos Gold Inc says reported record quarterly production of 105,676 ounces of gold

* Alamos Gold Inc - Gold production is expected to increase to a range of 400,000 to 430,000 ounces in 2017

* Alamos Gold Inc - Total capital spending for company's operating mines is expected to decrease to between $105 and $122 million for 2017

* Alamos Gold Inc - Exploration remains a focus with a 2017 global exploration budget of $24 million of which approximately $17 million will be spent at Mulatos