March 15 (Reuters) - Superior Uniform Group Inc:

* Alan Schwartz to retire from Superior Uniform Group

* President, Alan Schwartz, will retire from company effective March 31, 2017

* To ensure orderly succession, co, Schwartz have entered 3-year consulting agreement

* During consulting agreement, Schwartz will consult on a further reduced schedule each successive year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: