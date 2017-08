March 28 (Reuters) - Alarko Holding:

* Unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi submitted best bid for Sefakoy-Halkali-Basaksehir Havaray Line tender

* Company is notified about decision by the tender commission on March 28

* Tender bid value at 1.29 billion lira ($356.16 million)(excluding VAT) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6220 liras)