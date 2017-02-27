BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp announces fourth quarter results
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results
Feb 27 Alarko REIT:
* FY 2016 net profit of 133.2 million lira ($37.03 million) versus 131.8 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 23.8 million lira versus 21.0 million lira year ago
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of net 1.0 lira per share
* Proposes to start 2016 dividend distribution on May 31
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5969 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government sold $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a record low yield, a sign of investor optimism on the policy outlook for Latin America's largest economy.
* Aecon reports 2016 results including record revenue of $3.2 billion and increase in annual dividend