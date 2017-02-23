Feb 23 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc:
* Alarm.Com Holdings - on Feb 22, , waiting period under
Hart-Scott-Rodino act as extended by previously disclosed timing
agreement between co, Icontrol and FTC expired
* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - expiration of waiting period
under Hart-Scott-Rodino act satisfies one of conditions to
closing of the proposed acquisition
* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - Honeywell International filed an
action in U.S. District court for district of New Jersey against
Alarm.Com and Icontrol
* Alarm.Com Holdings Inc - action by Honeywell against
Alarm.Com and Icontrol seeks to enjoin acquisition as a
violation of antitrust laws
