FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Alarm.com Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alarm.com Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Alarm.Com Holdings Inc

* alarm.com reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $69.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $64 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.73 to $0.75

* alarm.com holdings inc - saas and license revenue is expected to be in range of $49.3 million to $49.5 million in q1

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* alarm.com holdings inc - saas and license revenue is expected to be in range of $231 million to $232.5 million for fy 2017

* alarm.com holdings inc - non-gaap adjusted net income is expected to be in range of $0.73 to $0.75 per diluted share in 2017

* Qtrly saas and license revenue grew to $46.9 million, up 21% year over year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.