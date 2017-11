Nov 14 (Reuters) - AlarmForce Industries Inc

* AlarmForce and BCE update terms of arrangement to facilitate transfer of shares through a Holdco alternative

* AlarmForce Industries- ‍under terms of amended agreement, BCE to allow each alarmforce shareholder to elect to form a new wholly-owned unit

* AlarmForce Industries- under Holdco alternative, Holdco shares to be sold for same consideration as would be received on direct sale of co’s shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: