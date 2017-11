Nov 6 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc:

* Alarmforce to be acquired by BCE

* Alarmforce Industries - ‍board has unanimously approved deal for co to be acquired by BCE Inc & recommends that co’s shareholders vote in favour of deal

* Alarmforce Industries - ‍deal also provides for payment by co of a termination fee of $5.0 million or expense reimbursement in certain circumstances​