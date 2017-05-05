FOREX-Euro bounces after Merkel points to impact on Germany
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 5 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Says expects to grow combined network capacity in 2017 by about 8.5 pct - SEC filing
* Alaska air group says current schedules indicate competitive capacity will increase by about 1 pct in Q2 compared to prior year
* Sees Q2 capacity 15,625 million - 15,675 million ASMS
* Sees FY 2017 capacity 62,800 - 63,000 million ASMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel