May 9 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska air group inc - passenger load factor for april 86.6% versus 84.1%

* Says virgin america passenger load factor for april 87.2% versus year-ago 84.1%

* Alaska air group inc - april air group revenue passenger miles "traffic" 4.35 billion versus 4.03 billion

* Alaska air group inc - air group's april available seat miles "capacity" of 5.02 billion versus 4.78 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: