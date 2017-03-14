FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alaska Communications enters into new $195 mln senior credit facility
March 14, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alaska Communications enters into new $195 mln senior credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* Alaska Communications enters into new $195 million senior credit facility to extend debt maturities

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc- principal payments on new debt will be due quarterly commencing December 31, 2017

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - Alaska Communications expects to launch a tender offer to repurchase convertible notes.

* Alaska Communications Systems Group- to use proceeds to repay in full outstanding borrowings under 2015 senior credit facilities totaling about $87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

