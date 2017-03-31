BRIEF-Alaska Communications increases purchase price to $1,037.50 per $1,000.00 notes

March 31 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc -

* Alaska Communications announces amendment of purchase price and satisfaction of the financing condition in connection with its tender offer for its outstanding 6.25% convertible notes due 2018

* Alaska Communications Systems - amendment to increase purchase price to $1,037.50 per $1,000.00 principal amount of notes validly tendered prior to April 14

* Alaska Communications Systems Group - amendment to confirm satisfaction of financing condition related to new credit facility on March 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: